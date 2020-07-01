Peggy B. Rundgren, 87, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.



Peggy was born and raised in Hopkinsville, KY with her parents and four siblings. Peggy relocated to Skagit Valley in 1946, graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1949.



Peggy married Don Rundgren in 1951. Together they raised two daughters, Karen and Connie, on their Mount Vernon farm. Don and Peggy primarily raised dairy and beef cattle and grew a variety of crops including potatoes, corn, peas and hay.



Peggy graduated from Skagit Valley College in 1965 with an AA degree, then attended Western Washington University and Pacific Lutheran University, earning bachelor and master's degrees.



At Stanwood, WA High School, from 1969-1984, she taught French, Spanish, Business Education, and Driver's Training.



The Rundgren's enjoyed traveling and photography. Favorite destinations included Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, Europe, Portugal and Greece, and road trips across the United States.



Peggy was an involved member of the Mount Baker Camera Club and Northwest Council Camera Club. She participated in numerous photography competitions, including the International Slide Club Competition, winning many ribbons. She also served as a judge at numerous photography events.



Peggy's other hobbies and interests were varied, including journaling, jewelry and doll making, knitting, sewing, collecting interesting treasures, and spending time with family and friends.



Peggy rests alongside her husband and other relatives at Mount Vernon Cemetery.



Memorial donations are suggested to Mount Vernon Senior Center, PO Box 736, Mount Vernon, WA 98273, or your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store