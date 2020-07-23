Penny Hook, 72, passed away on July 20, 2020 with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Due to COVID restrictions we are limited on the number of attendees.
Penny was born in 1948 to Don and Ruth Saben in Yankton, SD. They moved to Torrance California where she grew up and graduated from West High School. She met and married Scott Hook and they were married for 52 years. They moved to Mount Vernon, WA in 1976 where they raised two daughters, Carrie and Kathy.
Penny was employed by Boeing and retired after 25 years. She started as a wiring assembler and ended her career as a Supervisor. She met many lifelong friends while employed at Boeing.
Penny's interests included sewing, camping, golf, fly fishing and working in her green house. She devoted most of her free time enjoying her family and friends. Penny had the best laugh and always had the biggest and most beautiful smile. She was always willing to help anyone that needed it.
Penny is survived by her husband, Scott Hook; daughters and their spouses, Carried and Richard Golliver, Kathy and Lane Ablutz; 3 grandchildren, Tim Golliver, Kayla and Larissa Ablutz; Mother, Ruth Saben; Brothers, Roger and Sandy Saben, Don Saben; Sister-in-law, Teri Saben; many nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Saben.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest.
Please share your thoughts of Penny and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.