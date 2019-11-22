Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
La Conner, WA
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
La Conner, WA
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Grand View Cemetery
PETER LEE ANDRIESEN


1934 - 2019
PETER LEE ANDRIESEN Obituary
August 13, 1934 -
November 15, 2019

Peter Lee Andriesen, 85, of Anacortes, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with his family by his side.

He was born on August 13, 1934 in Seattle, WA, the son of Paul and Jesse (Warden) Andriesen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Paul and Andrew, and his beloved wife of 58 years, Clare.

He is survived by his children: Karyn Andriesen (Michael Danielson) of Seattle, and Thom (Lisa) Andriesen of Haines, Alaska; grandchildren: Nick, Kessandra, Madeline, Lydia and two nieces: Carolyn and Joanne and their families.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 am, Friday, November 29, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Conner, WA.

Burial will be held at 9:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Grand View Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.

To share memories of Peter, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
