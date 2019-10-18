|
|
October 19, 1937 -
October 11, 2019
Peter Foard Smith, 81, of Mount Vernon passed away on October 11, 2019.
He was born on October 19, 1937 to (Martin) Foard and Peggy (Brotherton) Smith in Mount Vernon, WA and remained in Skagit County all his life.
Pete grew up on 11th Street and had many friends who rode horses together, remaining lifelong pals.
At the age of 14, he began working at the San Juan Cannery and after its closing, was employed at Bargreens.
Pete graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957, though he would rather have been fishing than in classes!
He was an avid outdoorsman with a lifelong passion for fishing, hunting and wildlife.
Pete was a proud member of the Edgewater Anglers Dock Association and the Brant Club at Camp Kirby on Samish Island.
He enjoyed collecting stamps, gardening, tinkering, garage sales and eating chocolate earning the nickname "chocolate boy" at one point in time.
Peter is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jackie; brother Joe (Eileen) Smith of Colville; son Scott (Linda) Smith of Almira; bonus daughters: Debbie, Suzie and Penny and a bonus son: Scott. Granddaughters Diane (James) Lindemann; Jessica Smith (Cody Bradburn)plus 7 bonus grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well as 3 nephews. Pete also leaves behind many loyal and beloved friends whose companionship he cherished.
Pete will be missed by those who had the honor of knowing and loving him.
His last few years have included some difficult health challenges. The family wishes to thank those who have eased his pain through their friendship and loving care, including those at Mira Vista Care Center.
A celebration of Life will be held at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St, Mount Vernon on November 3, 2019 from 2-5 pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019