June 7, 1947 -
April 18, 2020
Peter Stanley Witheford of Anacortes, WA passed away April 18th, 2020 of a stroke.
He was born in Warkworth, New Zealand on June 7th, 1947.
He is survived by his parents, Walter and Hazel Witheford; his sister, Colleen Buckby; his children, Alison, Erin, and Matt; his grandchildren, Faith, Jared, Jordyn, and Brandon; and his great-grandchildren, Anya and Rowan.
Peter moved to Anacortes when he married his late wife, Lynn Morgan, 12 years ago after living the majority of his life in Whangarei, New Zealand where he worked as a biomedical technician.
Peter (AF5TR) was an amateur radio enthusiast for over 50 years. During his time in Anacortes, he made many close friends through SARECC. He shared his talents with others by teaching HAM radio licensing classes.
Peter volunteered at the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and Island and United General Hospitals. He served on several mission trips in China, Ecuador, and Israel, and belonged to the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
He enjoyed sailing and fishing on his boat in New Zealand.
Peter will be remembered by many for his homemade bread and lemon meringue pie. Spending time with family was most important to Peter and he is deeply missed.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020