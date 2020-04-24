Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER WITHEFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER STANLEY WITHEFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER STANLEY WITHEFORD Obituary
June 7, 1947 -
April 18, 2020

Peter Stanley Witheford of Anacortes, WA passed away April 18th, 2020 of a stroke.

He was born in Warkworth, New Zealand on June 7th, 1947.

He is survived by his parents, Walter and Hazel Witheford; his sister, Colleen Buckby; his children, Alison, Erin, and Matt; his grandchildren, Faith, Jared, Jordyn, and Brandon; and his great-grandchildren, Anya and Rowan.

Peter moved to Anacortes when he married his late wife, Lynn Morgan, 12 years ago after living the majority of his life in Whangarei, New Zealand where he worked as a biomedical technician.

Peter (AF5TR) was an amateur radio enthusiast for over 50 years. During his time in Anacortes, he made many close friends through SARECC. He shared his talents with others by teaching HAM radio licensing classes.

Peter volunteered at the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and Island and United General Hospitals. He served on several mission trips in China, Ecuador, and Israel, and belonged to the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed sailing and fishing on his boat in New Zealand.

Peter will be remembered by many for his homemade bread and lemon meringue pie. Spending time with family was most important to Peter and he is deeply missed.

To share memories of Peter, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -