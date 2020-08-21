Peyton Whitely, reporter for the Seattle Times for 41 years, dies at 75.



Peyton Whitely, a former reporter for the Seattle Times, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home in Anacortes, WA on August 6th after a three year battle with multiple myeloma.



Peyton was born in Duluth, MN and lived an idyllic childhood on Pike Lake where he developed his love for the water.



He graduated from Colorado State University in 1966 where he met and married his wife of 54 years, Kris.



Loving the mountains of Colorado, but missing the water of the Great Lakes, Peyton picked Seattle off a map and made arrangements to get a job and move across the country with his young family.



He was soon hired by the Seattle Times and subsequently began a 41 year career that included a variety of subjects from nuclear power plants and bank fraud to homicides and transportation.



He was an early advocate of telecommuting and was one of the pioneers of using the available technology to transmit stories from his cherished yellow Datsun 280Z.



Peyton was also an avid home-owner who delighted in do-it-yourself renovations. His motto was, "How hard can it be?" He enjoyed knocking down walls, installing new windows, and he helped build a house near Waverly Park in Kirkland, WA, where he resided with his family for 27 years.



He was frequently seen jogging along Lake Washington Boulevard, and enjoyed swimming at Waverly Park and Peter Kirk pool, where he practiced the turns he learned from being on the swim team in high school.



Peyton and Kris chose the small quaint seaside town they had discovered years earlier on a sailing trip, Anacortes, when it came time to retire. They purchased a lovely home in Old Town and began renovations, including new paint, a new foundation for the garage and creating a lovely backyard.



In addition to renovating homes, Peyton was an avid, passionate lifelong reader with a broad range of interests. On any given day he could discuss The Evolution of Useful Things from his latest reading of Henry Petroski, to whatever biography he was devouring at the time. He loved to sit in the sun in his Adirondack chair in the backyard and contemplate life. He was a well-known storyteller and his children and grandchildren will both miss and carry on his stories.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by their four children, Colin Whitely, Nancy Hacking (Troy), Scott Whitely (Ellen), David Whitely (Melissa) and sister Elizabeth Fisher (John) as well as 11 grandchildren.



He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.



At his request, no funeral services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, remembrances are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes, WA.



We love you Dad and may you rest in peace.

