NOTICE OF BURIALGraveside services for Philip D. Royal, who died at the beginning of Covid, March 15, 2020, will take place Saturday, September 19 at 2:00 PM at Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA.Please RSVP to Dan at 360-929-5749 or dmoroyal@earthlink.net so we have an idea of headcount as space is limited.Philip's full obituary can be found at: www.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/philip-royal?fh_id=10604