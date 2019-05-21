|
September 22, 1958 -
May 10, 2019
Phillip Vilas Erickson departed this life on May 10, 2019 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
Phillip is survived by his mother Carol Jeanine; his father, Maurice Erickson at Lake McMurray; a brother Paul Erickson and wife Carol, also at Lk. McMurray; another brother, Mark, living at Arlington.
Phil attended Conway grade school and Mount Vernon High School.
Phil married and was father to Joel Christopher Erickson, living in Wisconsin. Other survivors are cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 21, 2019