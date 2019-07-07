

December 27, 1922 -

June 28, 2019



Phyllis Bernice Johnson, age 96, of Burlington, passed away June 28, 2019. She was born December 27, 1922 in Park Rapids, Minnesota to Peter and Bertha (Olson) Nelson.



In 1941, Phyllis married John Luther Lars Nelson and were married until his passing in 1954. They had three daughters, Beverly, Valeria and Audrey. In 1957, Phyllis remarried Clifford Monroe Johnson. They were married 38 years until his death in 1995.



Phyllis was a very dedicated employee and spent 30 years working in the food cannery industry.



She loved to participate in church activities and enjoyed spending time with other ladies of the congregation.



Phyllis loved animals, particularly cats. Stray cats would find her and she would rescue them from danger, nurture them back to health and bring them into her life.



One of Phyllis's favorite pastimes was to spend hours reading a good biography. Phyllis was very active and independent even up into her 90's. She was always on the go and loved a new adventure.



Phyllis was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many.



Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Nelson) Western, and Audrey (Nelson) Howell; her son-in-law, Ronald Smith; her grandchildren, Lisa Latta, Lovellia (Latta) Tomlin, Ignacio Bermudez, Alexander Smith, Erik Howell, and Stephanie Smith; her great-grandchildren, Kyler Ries and Ashleigh Ries.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Bertha (Olson) Nelson; her husbands, John Luther Lars Nelson and Clifford Monroe Johnson; her daughter, Valeria Smith.



A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Burlington Lutheran Church, 134 East Victoria Ave., Burlington, with Pastor Bethany Hull Somers presiding.



A time of visitation will be available at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley from 9:00 to 5:00, Friday, July 12th and an hour before the service on Monday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Road, Burlington, WA 98233.



Share your memories of Phyllis and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 7, 2019