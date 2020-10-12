Phyllis Lee (Malloy) Webb of Renton went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.
Phyllis was born in Olympia, WA on March 13, 1926 to John Michael Malloy and Margaret "Pearl" Crosby Milroy Shane's. She lived in Olympia until 1932 and then moved to Santa Monica.
She graduated high school from Holy Angels in Ballard, and started work at Boeing in 1943 where she met her husband of 58 years, Everette Webb. She followed Everette, during WWII to Virginia then returned to Walla Walla to have her first child. In 1946 they moved to Renton for 71 years.
Dad resumed work at Boeing, and they joined St Anthony's Parish and raised their six children: Judith Robbins (Eugene), Carol Avery (Doug), Connie Cummings (Tim), Lynnette Breigenzer (Nick) and Paul F Webb ( Melinda). Her son Larry died at age 14. Her grandchildren include Melissa Rank, Aubrey and Angela Robbins, Erin Long, Adam Avery and Serena Mills. Sarah Breigenzer, Jermey, Benjamin, McKenzie and Jonathan Webb. And many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was a Girl Scout leader, played bridge, loved to square dance , travel to foreign countries with Everette and visit the casinos with her good friend Bobbie Koltz. When her children were raised Phyllis went back to school and became a nurse.
If you were a sick friend mom was always at your side. She volunteered at St Anthony's and Kennedy High School and loved to have her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit. Phyllis will be missed by all.
A special thanks to Hospice N W and Katerina Long but most of all to the wonderful staff at Rosario Assisted Living who treated mom with kindness, respect and love.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite charity.