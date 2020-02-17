|
|
October 17, 1929 -
February 7, 2020
Phyllis V. Eaton, 90, of Shelton and formerly of Anacortes, WA was called home to God on Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was born on October 17, 1929 in Anacortes, WA, the daughter of George and Jessie (Young) Benjamin.
Phyllis grew up in Anacortes and was a graduate of Anacortes High School and Mount Vernon Beauty School.
She married Ralph Eaton in 1950 and they were married for 68 years.
Phyllis owned and operated Phyl's Beauty Shop in Anacortes until her retirement, and their subsequent relocation to Shelton.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, her parents, and her siblings: Art, Gordon and Florence.
She is survived by her children (spouses): Kathy (Dave Edwards) of Mercer Island, Mark (Sandra) Eaton of Anacortes, Karla (Brian Ames) of Shelton; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Anacortes, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am and then a committal service at Fernhill Cemetery.
A reception will be held at the Father Auer Center at St. Mary Catholic Church campus following the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or to a charity of your choice.
To share memories of Phyllis, please sign the on-line guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020