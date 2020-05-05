August 19, 1928 -
April 30, 2020
Quinton Schroeder, 91, a lifelong resident of the Skagit Valley passed on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1928 in Mount Vernon, the fifth son of William and Alice (Egbers) Schroeder. Quint lived on the family farm and attended Ridgeway Elementary School. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the class of 1946, where he was on the football and track teams. Of course, being on the high school football team with his older brothers was a "BIG DEAL".
Quint attended Skagit Valley College and transferred to WSC (now WSU). During his fourth year at WSC, Quint was drafted to the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served as a Radio Operator.
After his service, Quint returned to the family farm where he lived until moving to Mountain Glen six years ago.
Quint farmed and enjoyed several varied challenges, finding plants and trees with which to experiment as well as the traditional dairy cows, some head of beef and later focusing on field crops. One of his true pleasures of the dairy cattle was having the "top milk" from which wonderful homemade ice cream was made. Our whole family enjoyed making fresh juice, with the old cider press, from apples and pears from the farm. He possessed an artistic bent, drawing art on the old blackboard behind the door in the kitchen for all to enjoy.
Quinton loved touring in the car, driving to Whidbey Island and often stopping for some clam digging or hiking along the way, most of all he really enjoyed Deception Pass. He was always interested in reading the Seattle Times and staying current on news. Quint completed hundreds of crossword puzzles, enjoyed socializing with family, and made many trips to Quincy to visit with his brother Kenneth.
Quint was a kind and gentle soul, often lending a hand when needed.
Survivors are his brother, Dwayne (Charlene) Schroeder of Mount Vernon and his sister, Laverne (Gary) Campbell of La Conner; sister-in-law, Dorothy Schroeder of Quincy and sister-in-law, Joylee Weber of Phoenix. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, who knew him as Uncle Q: Jackie (Gabe) Lopez, Dale (Shelly) Schroeder, Bonnie (Al) Schroeder, Lisa Holstrom, Bill Schroeder, Keith (Beth) Tacker, Brett Tacker, Kirk (Susan) Campbell, and Kerri (Darrell) Newcomer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Clifford, and Arnold Schroeder; sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Troy Tacker, and sister-in-law, Ardyce Schroeder.
Memorials may be given to the McLean Road Fire Department, 15452 Beaver Marsh Rd., Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Many thanks to the staff at Mountain Glen, and also to Life Care Center of Skagit Valley, who provided care for Quint.
The family will have a private graveside service alongside his family at Bayview Cemetery with Pastor Ron Deegan Officiating.
You may share memories of Quinton online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
April 30, 2020
Quinton Schroeder, 91, a lifelong resident of the Skagit Valley passed on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1928 in Mount Vernon, the fifth son of William and Alice (Egbers) Schroeder. Quint lived on the family farm and attended Ridgeway Elementary School. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the class of 1946, where he was on the football and track teams. Of course, being on the high school football team with his older brothers was a "BIG DEAL".
Quint attended Skagit Valley College and transferred to WSC (now WSU). During his fourth year at WSC, Quint was drafted to the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served as a Radio Operator.
After his service, Quint returned to the family farm where he lived until moving to Mountain Glen six years ago.
Quint farmed and enjoyed several varied challenges, finding plants and trees with which to experiment as well as the traditional dairy cows, some head of beef and later focusing on field crops. One of his true pleasures of the dairy cattle was having the "top milk" from which wonderful homemade ice cream was made. Our whole family enjoyed making fresh juice, with the old cider press, from apples and pears from the farm. He possessed an artistic bent, drawing art on the old blackboard behind the door in the kitchen for all to enjoy.
Quinton loved touring in the car, driving to Whidbey Island and often stopping for some clam digging or hiking along the way, most of all he really enjoyed Deception Pass. He was always interested in reading the Seattle Times and staying current on news. Quint completed hundreds of crossword puzzles, enjoyed socializing with family, and made many trips to Quincy to visit with his brother Kenneth.
Quint was a kind and gentle soul, often lending a hand when needed.
Survivors are his brother, Dwayne (Charlene) Schroeder of Mount Vernon and his sister, Laverne (Gary) Campbell of La Conner; sister-in-law, Dorothy Schroeder of Quincy and sister-in-law, Joylee Weber of Phoenix. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, who knew him as Uncle Q: Jackie (Gabe) Lopez, Dale (Shelly) Schroeder, Bonnie (Al) Schroeder, Lisa Holstrom, Bill Schroeder, Keith (Beth) Tacker, Brett Tacker, Kirk (Susan) Campbell, and Kerri (Darrell) Newcomer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Clifford, and Arnold Schroeder; sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Troy Tacker, and sister-in-law, Ardyce Schroeder.
Memorials may be given to the McLean Road Fire Department, 15452 Beaver Marsh Rd., Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Many thanks to the staff at Mountain Glen, and also to Life Care Center of Skagit Valley, who provided care for Quint.
The family will have a private graveside service alongside his family at Bayview Cemetery with Pastor Ron Deegan Officiating.
You may share memories of Quinton online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 5, 2020.