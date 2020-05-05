June 11, 1956 -

April 30, 2020



It is with great sadness that husband, father, grandfather, son and brother left us far too soon. Steve was an amazing man, loved by many.



Steve was born in Spokane Washington on June 11, 1956.



He grew up in Lind, WA. He was proud of the fact that he belonged to the largest graduating class of 32 students. He went on to WSU and earned a BS in agriculture.



While he attended college he rode the rodeo circuit. Bull riding was his favorite. The stories he told over the years . . . there is still a bareback rigging in the closet. A memory he held on to.



He loved being an animal nutritionist. Loved those cows, but could create formulas to feed anything from rabbits, goats, dogs and cats to some exotic critters.



After graduating from college he taught high school agriculture classes for a couple of years before devoting his life to the dairy nutrition industry that he loved so much. He was also a substitute teacher for the Arlington school district for almost 20 years.



Not too many years ago he learned he had a family he was unaware of (oh the cowboy days!) A beautiful daughter Amanda and her husband Joben, 5 wonderful grandkids and a great-granddaughter.



Steve loved his mom and dad. While his dad was still alive they would call each other often during the Mariner and Seahawk games and discuss what they liked or didn't like, depending on the score. He would call his "Mommers" every Sunday morning and discuss how the week had gone, what was going on with who and everything in between.



Steve was ready to go home to the good Lord, but none of us were ready.



Heaven gained, in his words, A real Cowboy. We all love and miss you Bear. RIP 4/30/2020.



He was preceeded in death by Royal and Mardell Longmeier (father and step-mother) Jerry Longmeier (brother) and step-father Masami (Dick) (Paz) Nagamitsu.



Steve is survived by his wife of almost 23 years, Cathy Longmeier, mom Gladys Nagamitsu, a brother Bob (Lois) Longmeier, sister Donna Rae (Garry) Bittick, sister-in-law Theresa Longmeier, daughter Amanda (Joben) Jones, step-children Nick (Tanya) Zylstra, Brandon (Missy) Zylstra, Lindsay (B) Zylstra 6 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Special nephew Christopher (Amie) Olson and dear friend David. Numerous nieces and nephews as well.



A celebration of life will be at a later date.



Donate to your favorite charity or organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store