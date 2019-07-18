Rae Heiner, 76, passed away on July 17th after a sudden illness. She was attended by her family.



A memorial service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, July 20th at the Mount Vernon LDS chapel at 1700 Hazel Street.



In lieu of flowers, Rae would appreciate donations to Friendship House.



Rae is survived by her sister Lee Nahme, her son Kent, her daughter and son-in-law Amy and Josh Felt, and four grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, whom she married in 1969, and her parents William Perkins and Rachel Bean of Springvale, Maine.



Rae came to Mount Vernon from New York City as a teacher and taught first grade at Jefferson Elementary until 1970. After raising her chidren, she returned to work as a substitute teacher and also taught reading skills to adults.



She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, and devoted much of her time and resources to charitable causes.



She was well-loved by many and will be dearly missed. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 19, 2019