Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH EATON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH E. EATON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH E. EATON Obituary
July 7, 1930 -
September 1, 2019

Ralph E. Eaton, 89 of Shelton and formerly of Anacortes, WA was called home to God on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

He was born on July 7, 1930 in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, the son of Joe and Frederica (Holdforth) Eaton.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Ross, Ray, Earl, Evelyn, Elaine and Evanna.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis; children (spouses): Kathy (Dave Edwards) of Mercer Island, Mark (Sandra) of Anacortes, Karla (Brian Ames) of Shelton; 15 grandchildren; brother: Wayne Eaton; numerous great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral Services include: Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, followed by Memorial Mass at St. Mary Church in Anacortes.

Reception will be held at the Father Auer Center, St. Mary Church campus after family interment service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ralph may be made to St. Mary Church or to a charity of your choice.

To share memories of Ralph, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now