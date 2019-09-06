|
July 7, 1930 -
September 1, 2019
Ralph E. Eaton, 89 of Shelton and formerly of Anacortes, WA was called home to God on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He was born on July 7, 1930 in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, the son of Joe and Frederica (Holdforth) Eaton.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Ross, Ray, Earl, Evelyn, Elaine and Evanna.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis; children (spouses): Kathy (Dave Edwards) of Mercer Island, Mark (Sandra) of Anacortes, Karla (Brian Ames) of Shelton; 15 grandchildren; brother: Wayne Eaton; numerous great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral Services include: Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, followed by Memorial Mass at St. Mary Church in Anacortes.
Reception will be held at the Father Auer Center, St. Mary Church campus after family interment service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ralph may be made to St. Mary Church or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019