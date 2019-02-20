Resources More Obituaries for RAMONA JACOBSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RAMONA FERN (BURT) JACOBSON

Ramona Fern (Burt) Jacobson went home to the Lord and her loving husband February 15th, 2019.



Ramona was born in Custer, WA April 21, 1929 to Christina and Harry Burt born the 4th of 8 children. She lived on Lopez Island until she was 9 when the family moved to Mount Vernon, WA. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1945.



Ramona met her husband Ray where she was working as a waitress at the Mount Vernon Café. It was love at first sight. They were united on September 2, 1948 and happily married for 65 years until his death in 2013. They resided in Mount Vernon where their four children Wade, Mark, Susie and Jean were born, until 1967.



Ray and Mona purchased and successfully rebuilt the business of the Camano Drive Inn. She baked the pies, donuts, soups and lunch specials from scratch daily. Ray cooked the meals of a truck driver!



After selling the drive inn, Mona had a daycare and spent a lot of time with her grandkids when Ray was away driving truck. Granddaughter Angela remembers many sleepovers during this time! She also worked at the Christiansen's Nursery, Diet Center, and Scandia Bakery.



Mona was very talented, she could play any instrument she picked up, preserve anything possible and grew beautiful vegetable gardens and flowers. She sang songs of her childhood to her grandkids, playing music in their dining room, or playing with the Old Time Fiddlers with Ray, music was always a part of their life together.



She enjoyed and appreciated life, people, dancing, crocheting, camping, fishing, traveling, crafting and of coarse her family. Mona spent many years patiently caring for Ray after his stroke in 1984.



A lady full of determination and spunk who was a devoted wife, proud and loving mother and a fun-loving Grandma with a big heart who made friends everywhere she went. Mona was proud to know she was about to reach her 90th birthday.



She is survived by her Sister Hazel, children; Wade (Cheryl) Jacobson, Mark (Kim) Jacobson, Susie (Richard) Tanck, Jean (Dan) Crookes; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.