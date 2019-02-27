December 19, 1953 -

February 18, 2019



Randle Leigh Torset, 65, of Sedro-Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019.



Randle was born on December 19, 1953 in Mount Vernon, WA at the Raleigh Hospital. Randle attended both Marysville and Mount Vernon High Schools.



After high school he entered the work force. He worked for the Everett Plywood Mill and was a painter before becoming a real estate broker for McPherson, Preview Properties, and John L Scott.



Randle was married four times. He had many hobbies, loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and fast cars. Especially his GTO SS. He enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and water skiing on Big Lake.



Randy was witty, loved to laugh, and enjoyed a good prank on his friends. He loved his family and friends more than anything else in the world.



Randy was a longtime member of AA and NA and attended meetings from 1997 until recently when he was no longer able to make it to the meeting.



Randy is survived by his daughters Angela and Dezirae Torset, sister Kim (Joe) Woodmansee, and brother-in-law Bill Hendershot, as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Hattie Torset, sister Julia Hendershot, and half-brother Jerry Torset.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Radius Church, 2121 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Donations can be made in Randy's name to the American Lung Association.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA