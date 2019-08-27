|
February 19, 1959 -
August 19, 2019
On August 19, 2019, Randy "Grizz" Adams died at home unexpectedly.
Born February 19, 1959 in Mount Vernon, WA to Richard "Shorty" and Ethel Adams, he joined two brothers and a sister.
Randy grew up in Burlington, attended West View and Allen Elementary schools, and graduated from Burlington-Edison High School with the Class of 1977.
After graduation, he served on the U.S.S. Ranger out of San Diego, CA. He would talk about travelling and seeing the world during his service. Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, he came home and took his mom and Grandmother Adams to the East Coast.
When he returned, he asked his high school sweetheart, Kris Stump, to marry him. She said yes, and they wed August 20, 1982. In 1985, they welcomed their daughter, Shawn Marie.
In 1989, Randy was involved in a motorcycle accident and spent a long time recovering. And he recovered well - in 1990, their son Nicholas Allen was born. In 2006, Randy became a doting grandfather to Bailey.
Randy used the skills he learned in the Navy during his career as a mechanic and welder/fabricator. He was very proud of his work. Randy was a hard worker who would help anyone - he was a skin and eye lens donor. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Randy was a hunter, member of the Skagit Muzzle Loaders Club, and shared his passion and respect for guns by teaching a hunter's education course.
He was also a member of the Burlington Eagles Aerie #3242. An avid fisherman, he had just returned from a fishing trip with several friends on the day he passed.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Shorty Adams; father-in-law, Dr. Fred Stump; sister-in-law, Sherry Adams; brother-in-law, Ralph Petter; cousin, Don Moe.
Randy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kris; daughter, Shawn; son, Nick; granddaughter, Bailey Green; mother, Ethel Adams; brothers, Tim (Pam) and Dan (Vicky); sister, Debi McRae; mother-in-law, Betty Stump Neff; sisters-in-law, Kim McSheridan, Kerri Laird and Kelli (Chris) Stangel; former brothers-in-law, Bill McSheridan and Pat Beaulaurier; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, his "MoeAdams" cousins, and his dog, Rusty.
A fellowship to share memories of Randy will be held Saturday, September 7, 1:00 pm, at the Burlington Lutheran Church, 134 E. Victoria St., Burlington, WA, with a celebration of his life in the spring, 2020.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
