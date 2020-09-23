1/1
RANDY MYERS
Randy Myers, 76, a devoted Skagit County resident passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Randy was born in Montpelier Idaho on July 1, 1944 to US Navy pilot Earl Myers and Norma Kimball.

After Earls death in WWII Norma enlisted the help and guidance of her parents, Grandma and Grandpa Kimball. Together they raised Randy in Bear Lake Utah. Randy's childhood was spent learning all about farm life, from feeding livestock to rounding up the sheep on horseback before winter.
After Norma remarried the family grew and Randy was promoted to big brother. He grew with brothers, Edward Jr., Ridge and sister, Cindy.

Randy relocated to Sedro-Woolley, Washington in 1957 when he was 13 years old. He promptly met Susan, who would one day be his bride. Randy excelled at many sports during his school years earning the State Championship for his wrestling at Sedro-Woolley High School. He played football for both his high school and Central Washington University where he attended college.

Randy married the love of his life, Susan Slater, in December of 1964. He completed his college education and began work at the Washington Department of Transportation. Randy then enjoyed a long career at the General Electric Corporation, followed by his eventual retirement from the lead position at Burlington's Kroger fuel center.

Randy raised three daughters, teaching them his life motto "Anything is possible if you set your mind to it." Eventually Randy brought his strong influence to his sons-in-law. He shared his early lessons of farm life and self-sufficiency while spending many weekends in the mountains during hunting seasons with them.

Throughout his life Randy enjoyed taking camping trips in the family motor home, nicknamed "Herbie." He spent his time creating memorable moments with his children, his grandchildren and eventually his great-grandchildren. He took every opportunity to teach the importance of hard work and gratitude to those he loved.

Randy is survived by his devoted wife, Susan; three daughters, Jodi and husband Kevin Tofstad, of Puyallup, Amy Myers of Pacific, and Lori Myers, of Mequon, Wisconsin; brother, Edward Fila, Jr. and wife Sharon of Bountiful, Utah; his legacy lives on in his ten grandchildren, Amanda, Randee, Derek, Lauryn, Taylor, Madison, Amber, Andrew, Austin and Autumn; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Garett, Thomas, Taylor, Alexis and Rowan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Earl and mother, Norma; brother, Ridge; sister, Cindy.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Aaron Arnold for all of his genuine care and support throughout this journey.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate and honor Randy and the life he lived on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-4pm at the family home. Share memories of Randy and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
