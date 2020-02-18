|
|
February 19, 1932 -
February 16, 2020
Christian "Ray" Hulst, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Ray was born February 19, 1932 to Christian and Eva Hulst in Oak Harbor, Washington. Ray graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1950.
After graduation, he left the family farm and worked several jobs that included driving delivery and log trucks. Ray was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Sedro-Woolley.
In 1964 he married Sandra LeCompte and settled in Sedro-Woolley, where they raised their 3 children, Mark, Keith and Kevin. During this time, Ray found his passion in the lumber business after working for Paul Bunyan Lumber in Mount Vernon and Carrol Mill in Sedro-Woolley. He later became the manager of E&E Lumber in Sedro-Woolley where he found great joy in helping his customers with their do-it-yourself projects. It was not uncommon for him to go to his customers' houses after hours to lend a hand with their home improvements.
In 1987 he "retired", however, he was not one to sit idle. Soon after "retirement" Ray took a position as a substitute mail carrier for the Sedro-Woolley Post Office, and he finally retired in 2005.
While Ray held many titles in his professional career, to him the best title was being Grandpa to Brian, Bryan, Jacob, Alex, and Nicole and Great Grandpa to Brien, Joshua, Nathanial, and Kamyra.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don, Dick, Bud, and sister Clara Mae.
Ray is survived by Sandra, his wife of 55 years, his 3 sons and their wives Mark (Gloria), Keith (Jodi) and Kevin (Cindy), sister Evelyn Anabel, sister-in-law JoAnn Hulst, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1006 Wicker Rd., Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1pm. There will be a social hour immediately following. Pastor Paul Gibson will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either Youth Dynamics, PO Box 486, Burlington, WA 98233, or Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 Blackburn, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hulbush Funeral Home, 281 S Burlington Blvd, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 19, 2020