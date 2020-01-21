Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulbush Funeral Home - Burlington
281 S.Burlington Blvd.
Burlington, WA 98233
(360) 757-6055
Resources
More Obituaries for RAY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAY T. "NUBS" BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAY T. "NUBS" BROWN Obituary
May, 17, 1934 -
January 17, 2020

Ray T. "Nubs" Brown a resident of Bow, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham.

He was born May, 17, 1934, in Alger, one of ten children of the late Robert A. and Bernice (Ringer) Brown.

He attended Edison Elementary School and Burlington-Edison High School.

Nubs had worked in the logging industry and later as an iron worker in construction.

He was a member of the Iron Workers Local No. 505, Bellingham, and Skagit Valley Aerie No. 3242, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Burlington.

His hobbies included fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed welding and working in his metal shop.

Surviving are one daughter Tannya of B.C., Canada, one son, Charles D. Brown, of Bellingham; four grandchildren; one sister, Bonita Gillen, Seattle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lauretta Delano, Lorene Walker, Juanita Bonds, and Lottie Jenkins; four brothers, Lester, Edward, Clarence "Corky" and Kenneth Brown; and one daughter, Glenna Brown.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bow Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -