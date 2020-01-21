|
May, 17, 1934 -
January 17, 2020
Ray T. "Nubs" Brown a resident of Bow, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham.
He was born May, 17, 1934, in Alger, one of ten children of the late Robert A. and Bernice (Ringer) Brown.
He attended Edison Elementary School and Burlington-Edison High School.
Nubs had worked in the logging industry and later as an iron worker in construction.
He was a member of the Iron Workers Local No. 505, Bellingham, and Skagit Valley Aerie No. 3242, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Burlington.
His hobbies included fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed welding and working in his metal shop.
Surviving are one daughter Tannya of B.C., Canada, one son, Charles D. Brown, of Bellingham; four grandchildren; one sister, Bonita Gillen, Seattle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lauretta Delano, Lorene Walker, Juanita Bonds, and Lottie Jenkins; four brothers, Lester, Edward, Clarence "Corky" and Kenneth Brown; and one daughter, Glenna Brown.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bow Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 22, 2020