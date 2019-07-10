January 2, 1981 -

July 7, 2019



Raymond A. Silva, 38, a resident of Mount Vernon, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.



He was born in Mount Vernon on January 2, 1981. Raymond attended Conway Elementary School, graduating with the class of 1999 of Mount Vernon High School. He went on to Skagit Valley College and graduated with honors earning his Master Degree in Welding. With his degree he was employed by the Matrix Company.



Raymond enjoyed airplanes, cars, welding, animals and most of all family.



He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Welding Club AWS at Skagit Valley College.



He is survived by his mother, Bella Ruiz and her husband Dave Reynolds; his father, Paul Silva; sister, Jessica (Jim) Caughlin; nieces and nephews, Matti Maloy, Alison Caughlin and James Caughlin; grandparents, Tony and Ruth Ruiz, special friend, Amanda Cave and several aunts and uncles.



Raymond was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julian and Paula Silva.



Memorials may be given in Raymond's name to Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Road, Burlington, WA 98233.



Visitation hours will take place at Kern Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



A Rosary will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:15 PM, both services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, with a reception following.



