RAYMOND D. "DANNY" BOOME

RAYMOND D. "DANNY" BOOME Obituary

Raymond D. 'Danny' Boome, 64, a resident of the Lummi Tribal Community and former Upper Skagit Tribal Community passed away at his home in Bellingham on February 1, 2020.

A Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:00pm at the 1910 Indian Shaker Church in Concrete followed by Funeral Services on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00am. Interment will be at the Sauk Indian Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Danny and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
