Raymond David Young, 89, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.
Ray was born and raised in Anacortes, WA. In 1951, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served 20 years. During his service, Ray was a good friend and personal aide to Vice President Hubert Humphrey and traveled extensively with him. He also served in Vietnam Nam. After retiring as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force, Ray worked for the Postal Service for 10 years.
His hobbies included golfing, singing southern gospel music, and attending quartet concerts. Ray also enjoyed traveling in his RV, as well as cooking and grilling outdoors.
Survivors include his daughters, Leanne Kyser and Brenda Borror; grandchildren Amy Rinearson, Michael Mills (Hannie), Melissa Mills, Brian Borror (Jamie), and Brooke Lull (Jamie); great-grandchildren Olivia Borror, April Lull, Sarah Lull, and Calvin Mills; and his sibling Dale Young.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Hamilton Young and Opal Irena Myers Young; and his brothers, Daniel Young, R. Dean Young, and Dorris Young.
Published in Anacortes American on Mar. 18, 2020