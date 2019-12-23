|
May 11, 1953 -
December 14, 2019
Raymond Peter Simon Sarkus Joseph unexpectedly passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah due to complications from heart failure surrounded by family and loved ones.
Ray was born May 11, 1953 in Missoula, Montana where he grew up with his five sisters Lynn Hiller (Arvid), Rusty Collins, Tracie Wisler (Thomas Meek), Leslie Crandall (Casey), Nancy Hanson (Dave), and his cousin Dale Joseph (Phyllis) who was more of a brother to him.
In 1968 they moved to Burlington, Washington where he acquired many life long friends. Ray graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1972. Ray spent a short time in Oregon. He also lived in Bellingham, Washington for many years. In 2012 he moved to Boise, Idaho where he resided with his loving partner Adrienne Sharick until his death.
Ray had a passion for buying, restoring, and enjoying old cars. He had a strong love for music, he especially enjoyed listening to his granddaughters sing to him and teach them the skill of guitar. He's a huge animal lover; particularly his dog Bronco and his horse Dancer.
Ray dedicated over 30 years of his life to the auto industry. He enjoyed teaching and training novice to the business. Ray was a loving, wise, and loyal father and partner. He greatly enjoyed being playful and funny to his grandchildren.
He leaves behind five children Elizabeth Delano, Alan Joseph (Brittney), Krystle Joseph-Garrett (Paul), Sonja McRae (Jay), Kirra Smith, and all 26 grandchildren. As well as a friend to Adrienne's children Vanessa Straus (Raphael), Will Sharick (Josh), Corinna Lomasney (Sam) and a grandfather to their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Maxine Joseph, his sister Kelly Jo, wife Linda Joseph (Suprunenko) and brother-in-law Richard Wisler.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Mount Vernon at 12:15 pm then Ray will be laid to rest at Hawthorne funeral home and memorial followed by a reception at Christ the King Church in Burlington.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Skagit Humane Society or to the Immaculate Conception Church in Ray's name.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 24, 2019