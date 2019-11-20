|
|
April 28, 1938 - November 7, 2019
Raymond Thomas Strand passed away suddenly in Mount Vernon, WA, at age 81.
A deeply caring husband and family man, his footprint of love and kindness will endure. Friends describe him as "a warm person you could drop in on, a vivid storyteller, a gourmet, talented woodcrafter, and thalassophile".
Born in Ballard in 1938, he attended Ballard High School class of '56, finished a Naval tour of duty, was on the rowing team at the University of Washington, and had 3 adored children, Kim, Kristian and Karen, with his first wife, Judy Goulet. In '61 he joined IBM as a systems analyst and instructor. In '81 he opened his own business (Ray Strand and Associates) which specialized in complex billing software and maintenance for legal firms.
A voracious reader, music lover, and sports enthusiast, Ray managed youth basketball teams and volunteered as a Scout Master.
When not skiing, sailing or fishing with his life-long friend Ted Hansen, he was creating 'tall-fish-tales' on some lazy river with Palmer and Perry Stangvik.
He is survived by his beloved wife of thirty years Judith Anne Strand, brother Gordon Strand, 3 children, stepsons Brad and Jeremy, 8 wonderful grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as a broad network of extraordinary family and friends in America, Canada, Norway, and England.
The unabashed Norwegian and "renaissance man in blue jeans" explored North America and the world. He was a creator of art, joy, laughter, and love that emanated from him like a lighthouse, guiding all who met him to safety and warmth.
Raymond Thomas Strand will be buried at sea in 2020. He can be honored in memoriam by supporting NationalNordicMuseum.org; Northwest.SalvationArmy.org; WoundedWarriorProject.org/Disabled Veterans.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 24, 2019