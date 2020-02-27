|
October 26, 1942 - February 23, 2020
Raymond (Ray) Van Zon, age 77, passed away February 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham following a massive stroke.
He was born October 26, 1942 in Highland Park, Michigan to Nicholas and Mabel Van Zon. They moved to Washington when he was a young child.
Ray graduated from Bellingham H.S. in 1960.
He received his surveyor's license after high school and worked for the Corps of Engineers for some time. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked with the U.S. Forest Service as an engineer in Oregon, Washington and Arizona for a large part of his career, retiring in 1994.
He loved sharing stories of his hunting and fishing adventures, his '34 Chevy that he rebuilt, and exploring his gold mine.
He had many wonderful trips abroad and in the U.S., some involving work on sites with Habitat for Humanity.
He built his final home, a log house, in Sedro-Woolley, with Joan, where they resided until his death.
Ray loved to read, putter in his shop, and visit with family. He was a man of all trades and enjoyed helping anyone on any project they could dream up. We will miss him.
Ray is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan Van Zon of Sedro-Woolley; daughter, Tracie (Max) Harder of Phoenix; son, Todd Van Zon of Sedro-Woolley; three grandchildren, Torie, Zac and Haley; sister, Klea Espy; brother, Art Fox; his family and friends; and his beloved dog, Pepper.
At his request there will be no formal services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Skagit Habitat for Humanity, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 1, 2020