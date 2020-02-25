|
January 9, 1930 -
February 16, 2020
Rebecca Louise Anderson Mudgett, age 90, of Issaquah, Washington, died with loved ones by her side at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on February 16th, 2020.
Rebecca lived a very full life. She was born at home on January 9th, 1930, in rural Macon County, North Carolina where she spent her childhood. The oldest of eleven children, she was determined to get a college education and live in the city. After her family moved to Skagit County, Washington, she was able to fulfill her dream. She moved to Seattle where she attended the University of Washington, and graduated with a Bachelors of the Arts and Science in English. After college she began her long career with the State of Washington, most of which she worked as a counseling supervisor for the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.
In her 50's she returned to school at Antioch University and earned a Masters Degree in Psychology. After 30 years working for the State of Washington she retired and started a new career with a program through Boeing's union, IAM Cares. There she worked as a case manager helping people return to work after injury.
In 1998, shortly after her first grandchild was born, she retired for good to become a full time "Nana". She loved her long career, but "Nana" was her favorite role, and she embraced it wholeheartedly, spending many days with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, and traveling with them on vacations.
Rebecca was a strong willed woman who lived life on her own terms, but also, was a very loving and kind person, always there to support and care for her very large family and many, many friends.
Rebecca was predeceased by her parents Charles Robert Anderson and Sylvia Cordelia Dills Anderson, and her siblings Margie Guffie, Ray Anderson, and JoAnn Gardinier.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Leslie Ann Kutz and her husband Harold Kutz and their children Harrison Kutz, Jackson Kutz and Lucien Kutz. She is also survived by siblings Kenny Anderson, Alice Frizzell, Robert Anderson, Mary Sego, Ted Anderson, Gayle Ashbach and John Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held on April 18th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Avenue S, Edmonds, Washington 98020.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 1, 2020