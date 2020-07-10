March 23, 1934 -

June 29, 2020



Regine Kennan, 86, passed away on June 29, 2020 at home in Anacortes, Washington, in the presence of her loved ones.



She was born on March 23, 1934 in Ulm, Germany. Her family endured many hardships during the second world war, Ulm was bombed heavily in 1944 and she told many stories of being very hungry living in the French zone after the war in a small southern village. This surely led to her strong character and perseverance that marked her life.



As a young adult she moved to the Provence area of France and learned how to cook in the French style. She attended the University of Tuebingen and became a medical technologist. While living in Munich, Regine and some friends were at Fasching (a traditional city-wide party not unlike Mardi Gras) where she met an American Air Force pilot visiting Munich on leave from England who would end up to be the love of her life.



This man was Thomas Kennan, whom she married in 1962 inside the Ulmer Muenster church in her hometown of Ulm, Germany. She courageously moved to England and helped raise his two preteen children from his previous marriage.



Thomas' Air Force and subsequent pilot jobs moved them back to the states. They made their home in Texas, New Jersey and California. They had two children of their own, Silja and Sean, and Regine transferred her training to becoming a Histologist.



She had a long career that ended working on heart valves for Shiley Inc. in Irvine, CA. After living the beginning of their retirement in El Dorado Hills, CA they moved to Anacortes, WA in 2005, to be closer to their daughter.



Regine enjoyed being a part of the Newcomer's Club and Westminster Presbyterian Church. She met many wonderful friends in her later years and many remarked on what a joy she was to be around and that, with her extensive worldly experiences, they learned something from her every time they spoke with her.



Regine was an incredible cook and enjoyed entertaining friends at home; her dinner parties always included lots of wonderful food and of course beer, dry martinis, and schnapps. She enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening, traveling, camping, hiking and going to the symphony. She loved classical music, especially Mozart. Regine loved horse back riding as a young adult and most of all loved dogs. She leaves behind her fifth dog, Marco, an energetic golden-doodle, who gave her much joy in the last six years.



The highlight of Regine's life was her family. She loved being with her immediate and extended family; in their later years she and Tom loved to rent homes in beautiful places and have family come together for a week at a time. She was fortunate to spend time with her first great granddaughter before the end of her life. Throughout the years she stayed close with her friends and family in Germany. In 2018, she enjoyed one last visit to Germany accompanied by her son Sean.



Regine was a warm, generous, loving mother and friend. We miss her dearly.



She is survived by her sister Linde Wenzel (Bremen, Germany), brother Eberhard Neubronner (Ulm, Germany) two nieces and one nephew, three great-nieces, her daughter Silja (Eric) Shjarback (Anacortes), son Sean (Cathy) Kennan (Castle Rock, CO). Also five grandchildren, Emma (David) Walton, Sophie and Ethan Kennan, Anja and Emilie Shjarback and one great- grandchild, Sloane Walton.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and her parents Walter and Eve.



A celebration of life will be planned once it is safe to gather again.



Many thanks to Anacortes Family Medicine, Island Hospital staff and Merle Cancer Care Center staff for assisting in her care over the years.



We would like to extend an additional thanks to Hospice of the Northwest and Home Instead, who made it possible to end her earthly days in the comfort of her own home.

