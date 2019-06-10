Resources More Obituaries for RENA ERICKSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RENA JEAN ERICKSON

November 15, 1963 -

June 8, 2019



Rena Jean Erickson, age 55, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, after a brave two year battle with cancer, at the caring Evergreen Hospice Care Center in Kirkland, surrounded by its beautiful flower gardens and waterfalls.



She was born in King County, Washington on November 15, 1963 to Ray and Donna Rohlf. She grew up in Skagit County where she would meet the love of her life, Jason Erickson and the two were married on Feb 8, 1993.



Rena found Jesus and was baptized on Jan 1, 1994. She loved to spread his word, from going on a mission trip to Peru, supporting Bible Workers through Laymen Ministries, Health Clinics with Quiet Hour Ministries, Adventist World Radio, Amazing Facts, Weimar Academy other religious organizations. Even during her entire battle with cancer, she never wasted an opportunity to share the love of Jesus with all the nurses and medical staff around her. The amount of lives touched by her Christian life are too numerous to express.



For over 20 years, she had kept herself busy with a pen pal ministry and supporting food drives for local food banks and enjoyed giving support to the military veterans around Memorial Day.



Rena loved taking road trips and visiting sites around the country. Special sites include the Oregon Coast, Yellowstone National Park, Meramec Caverns and the Grand Canyon. She also loved trains and liked to explore train tunnels and reading of their history. Her favorite hike was the Iron Goat Trail with its history of railroading in the North Cascade Mountains.



Rena was a huge fan of Laura Ingalls Wilder. She had the opportunity to visit the home and town of Mrs. Wilder. While there, she had the chance to drive a team of horses through the prairie, which had fulfilled her wildest dreams.



Of all the places in the world that she loved to visit, her favorite place to go was her cabin at Pinewood. Here she enjoyed spending time in nature and viewing the natural wildlife that surrounded it.



Rena enjoyed being a homemaker; making home cooked meals, house cleaning, laundry while living a healthy lifestyle. One may also find her taking care of someone's pets, too. She also had a great love of sacred music, loved to sing hymns and play musical instruments.



One of Rena's favorite things of all, was spending time with her grandchildren; bringing them to church and taking them on hikes to show them God's creation. Also celebrating their birthdays with ferry rides to Port Townsend and visiting Fort Casey. These trips would include some Chinese food and topping it off with ice cream cones.



Rena lived a very quiet and private life; wanting to share the love of Jesus in all things. She truly enjoyed helping others find their pathway to God. Many times she would rise in the middle of the night to pray for family, friends and many others. Spending quality time with Jesus, having that personal relationship with him, was her secret to the Christian Life.



Rena is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jason; a daughter and son-in-law, Tara and William along with four grandchildren, Azlyn, Brendan, Kiera and Alan; two brothers, Cliff and Mike and two sisters, Diane and Cheri and their significant others, and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley. Private interment will be at the Lyman Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel.



Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel.



