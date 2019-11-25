Home

RENSLER CLAYTON SMITH

August 22, 1943 -
November 21, 2019

Rensler Clayton Smith died peacefully on November 21st, 2019 at the age of 76.

He was born August 22nd 1943 in Persia, Iowa to Rensler Clifford and Vera Mae Smith.

Clayton moved to Washington state early in his life and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. He worked as a hair stylist, carpet installer, and many years as a pipe welder in shipyards.

He had a love for horses, classic cars, hunting, and fishing.

Although a bit stubborn, Clayton had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rensler and Vera; his siblings, Bonnie Hannan, Sharon Atchley, and Gary Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memories; son, Tyler Smith; daughter, Tara Williamson; son-in-law, Ricky Williamson; granddaughter, Ella Williamson; special friend, Kris Smith; three nephews and two nieces.

Celebration of life for family and friends will be held on December 7th at 2:00pm at Sedro-Woolley Community Church, 901 Talcott Street Sedro-Woolley, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
