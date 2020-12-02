Rhonda Susan Kollar, 65, of Mount Vernon Washington, passed away November 7, 2020.
Her husband of 41 years, at her side, at the end of her two year battle with metastatic cancer.
Rhonda was born March 19th, 1955, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Warren Taylor and Betty Stratton Taylor. She was the youngest, and had 3 older brothers.
Her father was a Ranger/manager, in the Washington State Parks, and the first eleven years of her life, the family moved 6 times until last landing at Lake Sammamish State Park, in Issaquah. She graduated from Issaquah High School in 1973. She received a work study grant to Green River community college, and enrolled that fall, studying Law Enforcement. In 1974 she would first meet her husband to be, she graduated 1975 with an AA degree.
After graduation she found the job opportunities in Law Enforcement, were not what she expected, so she took a job managing 3 Fotomat booths, in the Mount Vernon area where she was now living. By 1981 she had all the booths from Blaine to North Seattle, with her office in Des Moines, Washington.
Rhonda and Andy Kollar were married May 19, 1979. The marriage was made for success, just before the service her favorite brother Robert was outside telling her, "Sis it's not too late to back out". About the same time the groom to be was outside, on the other side of the church with father Warren, who was apologizing for spoiling her so much. Not long kept secret.
Her husband worked in the pulp and paper industry for Georgia Pacific, and Kimberly Clark and all but four of those years was shift work.
So in 1982 they were introduced to the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Burlington, and one could say that changed their lives forever and it did. They both got involved almost immediately, at the time they joined there was just over 100 men and women combined, and they both were the youngest. Rhonda got involved in the chairs of office, and the ritual of the organization.
In 1985 she was visiting at the Eagles, and a member was telling her there was opening at the Bank in Mount Vernon, she worked at and she would be perfect for it.
She got the job, to tell which one is my failure, but in my defense, she had not been the industry long when she came home laughing, to say that in just over 2 years she had worked for 3 banks, and her desk never moved. By the mid 90's mergers took her Job to Bellingham, and two more mergers and she heard of a startup bank, Bank Northwest, and finished her career, and retired in 2005, one too many bank mergers.
Some of fondest memories in banking was working the people there, and friendships that continues to this day.
Rhonda found a perfect fit for all her talents, when she joined the Eagles, she was Auxiliary President of Skagit Valley Eagles in 1986-7, and 1988 became Auxiliary Secretary a position she held her entire life. She became involved with District and State organization quickly, receiving her 100 percent in ritual, and Being elected Washington State Auxiliary President 199798.
This was 100th Anniversary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles that started in Seattle 1898. Her smile and bubbly personality, and positive attitude, she became a person that people went out of their way to get to know.
Her fall conference broke records with 504 attending, and over 700 at her State Convention, with Special Project being Cancer, brought over $80,000.00. She was one of the participants of the televised 100th anniversary program that ran on PBS all over the United States.
She was Northwest Regional President 2002-3, and elected Washington State Hall of Fame 2005, and something she held dear, getting 1st place in one Woman 2008.
She was something to a lot of people after she retired, but what they didn't know it was her way of saying thank you, whether was making sure there was enough cookies for the Christmas Party, or making State Officers vests. When she retired she was asked if she would volunteer for the shifts that was not profitable at the time.
She agreed to Saturday and Sunday morning, or open for someone didn't want to work, usually January 1st. She also worked Wednesday bingo, and serve a $2.00 lunch, which most of time it was where her tip money went until they had a brand new bingo equipment.
That last thing she regretted is that the final two years, comfortable going in by herself, and was waiting for the organization to rectify the situation.
She is Survived by her husband Andy, Her Brother Robert and his Wife Robert of Issaquah and their 2 sons Troy and Trevor, Brother Greg, and Brother John. Tim and Janet Kollar, and their 2 sons Garratt all of Enumclaw, Washington. Not to forget her son Rascal the Maine Coon, who was her guardian all through this.
Rhonda was diagnosed, during her routine annual exam, to find it was an aggressive form that already had moved. She immediately started her treatment, and in the middle of it her husband almost succumbed. Through all of that she just wanted to do what she had enjoyed all her life.
Rhonda touched so may lives, not just the obvious but she came in contact, with every social service agency in the county, to the countless colleges that she contacted to see that scholarship money got to the right place, during all those years as Secretary.
The plans for a virtual celebration will be before Christmas, or right after the first of the year, depending on what stage were in. A live memorial is not practical, and she would understand, as we went into pandemic mode every time her white count went too low.
Please share your thoughts and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA