RICHARD D. "DICK" DYE

June 6, 1937 -
June 16, 2019

Richard (Dick) D. Dye passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 16th after a long battle with cancer.

He was born June 6th, 1937 in Sedro-Woolley, WA to Norman and Bernice Dye.

Dick worked for Darigold, Cascade Bottling, 7up Bottling and retired from Pepsi in 1996.

He is survived by his mother, Bernice, his brother Bob (Alice), his wife of almost 60 years, Joanne, his five children, Bob (Shawni), Nancy (Jim), Dave (Kim), Denise (Doug), Bill (Lori), his nine grandchildren Allan (Rachel), Andrew, Keith (Amy), Sara, Allie (Jordan), Mitch, Tom, Megan, Ky and his four great-grandchildren Eevee, Alex, Aubrey, and Emma.

In honor of his final wish, please join us for his Going Away Party at the Everett Elks Club on Saturday, July 20th from 1-4pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 23, 2019
