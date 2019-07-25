Home

December 10, 1934 -
July 21, 2019

Richard was born December 10, 1934 in San Francisco, CA to parents Richard and Gertrude Reynholds.

Richard passed away in Anacortes July 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn, two sons, David of San Diego, CA and Glenn of Portland, OR.

Richard was in the telephone industry for his entire career.

He was an avid boater and Past Commodore of the Flounder Bay Yacht Club.

A memorial will be planned for late August.
Published in Anacortes American on July 31, 2019
