Richard) Darrel Jones passed away in hospice care, Sunday, Nov. 1st, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle with MDS and Leukemia. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Darrel was born to Elmer and LaVeta Jones in Sedro Woolley on Sept. 17, 1930. After brother Gary came along, the family moved to nearby Sterling. Darrel attended local schools, graduating from Sedro Woolley High in the class of 1948. After graduation, Darrel joined his father at Skagit Steel & Iron Works in Sedro Woolley. A year later, he decided to attend Western Washington College of Education in Bellingham (now Western Washington University). It was at college that he met his future wife, Kathleen Ruth McHargue.



After graduating with an Accounting degree, Darrel entered the US Army for a two-year stint. Beginning his service in Korea in 1953, his duties focused on processing soldiers returning to the US.



After completing his service requirements, Darrel joined the Federal Reserve Bank in Seattle. He and Kathy were married in January 1956. Children Steve, Kerri and Kevin arrived in the following years. After five years with the Federal Reserve, Darrel joined the Washington State Division of Banking in 1961. His duties in the Seattle office took him on the road every other week, auditing state banks all around Washington State. In 1977, he transferred to the Olympia office as Assistant Superintendent of Banking. He retired from the State in 1997.



Darrel's wife Kathy passed away due to breast cancer in 1984. Darrel was remarried in 1986 to Caroll Day, and divorced in 1996. Darrel subsequently moved back to the Skagit Valley in 1998, where he had remained connected with school classmates and extended family. One former classmate was Mary Miller Henderson they had originally met in kindergarten. They were married in 2001 and made their home in Anacortes.



Darrel enjoyed many outdoor activities, including camping and hiking with family and Boy Scouts, bowling, golf, tennis, and particularly pitching horseshoes. He was active with local horseshoe clubs in Olympia and Burlington, winning many awards over the years, including state champion in his class.

Several of his vehicles bore the custom plate "HORSHU", which became well known at tournaments across the region. He was also very active with Sedro Woolley High School alumni, helping to organize various reunion gatherings.



Darrel was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. He received chemotherapy treatment in Anacortes, Seattle and Bellingham. His family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the dedicated nurses and doctors of Island Hospital, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and Peace Health Cancer Center and Hospice, for the kind and dedicated care they gave Darrel during this long and difficult struggle.



Darrel is survived by wife Mary Henderson Jones and her family, his children Steven (Illa), Kerri (Kyle) and Kevin, grandchildren Tomas (Wendy), Anthony (Consuelo), Nicholas (Hailey) and Tyler, and great-grandchildren Steven and Aura.



Memorial services will be postponed until after the pandemic subsides and allows a safe gathering of friends and family. Anyone wishing to make a donation is encouraged to support the good works of the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

