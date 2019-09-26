|
November 23, 1946 -
September 11, 2019
"Gone Sailing"
Richard Edward Barnett (Rick), 1st born son of Dorothy and Ernest Barnett was born in Bellingham, WA on November 23, 1946.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep September 11, 2019 with his wife Yvette at his side.
He is survived by his wife Yvette (St. Pierre);son Alex, grandson Skyler; son Michael, his wife Eilise, and two granddaughters, Evelyn and Branwen. He is also survived by his brother Bob and wife Marie and his sister Patti and husband Tony, as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was very proud to be a veteran, rank of Specialist 5, of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from the Army and made his way back home to Mt Vernon, WA.
After leaving the military Rick went to work for an automobile dealership in Kirkland, WA. In his 30's he took time off to travel and sail throughout Europe and the Caribbean. He traveled extensively for the next 18 months. He returned to Washington where he went to work in the Commercial and Residential Real Estate business.
During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Yvette. They were happily married for 35 years and raised two wonderful sons. He shared his love of sailing and being outdoors with his wife, sons, and many friends.
Rick lived life to the fullest and made many life-long friends from his time in the military, his work career, and with those special neighbors who were an important part of his life. He loved to entertain all with tales of his travels and adventures.
Knowing Rick you probably had the joy of going through all of his slides from his traveling adventures. He saw so many beautiful places he wanted to show them to all of his friends. He will be sorely missed.
At Rick's request there will not be a funeral or memorial service.
A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on November 29, 2019 at 2:30pm at Norpoint Center in NE Tacoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society - Relay for Life Tacoma.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 29, 2019