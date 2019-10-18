|
January 12, 1930
October 13, 2019
Richard Edmund (Rich) Meyer, a lifelong Mount Vernon resident, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by family. He was 89 years old.
Richard was born on January 12, 1930 to Edmund and Lena Meyer, who had emigrated from Switzerland separately, meeting and marrying in the United States.
Richard attended Avon Grade School and Mount Vernon High School graduating in 1948. In addition, he attended Mount Vernon Junior College (now Skagit Valley College) for one year.
While at MVHS, Richard lettered in football and track. On the football team, Number 42 played end. On the track team, he pole vaulted, ran the 440, and went to state his junior year on the relay team. Richard was the Class President his junior year and was also a member of the Boys Green M Club and the Hi-Y Club.
Richard married Lois Ann Bratz, his high school sweetheart, on December 16, 1950 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. He went to work for Pickering Oil delivering heating oil.
Richard entered the Marine Corp. on March 2, 1952. He went through boot camp in San Diego, CA. He served time as the clerk of the 7th Engineers at Camp Pendleton, CA all the while living in an apartment on the beach in Oceanside, CA with Lois. He earned two meritorious promotions and was discharged in March 1954 as a Sergeant.
Richard's typing skills, learned in high school, served him well in the Marine Corp. The family often joked that he "manned a typewriter during the Korean War", keeping him safely at Camp Pendleton during that time.
After being discharged and returning to Mount Vernon, Richard went back to work for Pickering Oil, but was asked to join Martin Oil shortly thereafter. In 1964, Martin Oil sent Richard to heating school in Seattle where he graduated at the top of his class.
Richard and Lois had three children, eldest son John, born in 1954, middle son Tom, born in 1957, and youngest daughter, Marilyn, born in 1964.
In the early years, Richard and family went on many boating and fishing adventures in the San Juan Islands with the families of friends. Richard enjoyed working in the yard and puttering in his shop. With exceptional mechanical ability, he was often called upon by family and friends needing to utilize his "handyman" skills. He was always willing to help.
He started Meyer Heating in October 1968 operating out of the old green family station wagon until he purchased his signature big blue Chevy step van a few years later. For 27 years, Richard's hard work grew the company, adding employees and trucks, but never losing sight of quality service at a fair price. Customers were always first as would be attested to by the many after-hours "no heat" service calls he went on over the years. He installed furnaces in many Skagit County homes. Richard sold the business in October 1995, but the goodwill he built up over the years lasts to this day as the company still bears his name.
Richard was preceded in death by his son, Tom, his parents, Edmund and Lena, his sister, Betty, and brother-in-law Virgil Poppe, and brothers-in-law Ted Dubenic and Fred Minahan.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Lois, son John and wife Karen, daughter Marilyn Kindred and husband Galen, sister-in-law Shirley Minahan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Melissa Roller and husband Tim of Lake Stevens, Mike Meyer and wife Sarah of San Diego, CA, David Meyer and wife Aimee of Snohomish, Steven Cole and wife Presley of Sedro-Woolley, Megan Cole and fiancé Marion Rowlan of Mount Vernon, Matthew Cole and girlfriend Kiley Smith of Marysville, Dusty Kindred and wife Dena of Sedro-Woolley, and Krista Mejia and husband Richie of Sedro Woolley.
Richard was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.
Special acknowledgement and appreciation go to Richard's caregivers, Gayle and Marlene, and good neighbors, Joe and Marilyn.
A public viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 23 from 1-5 p.m. at Hawthorne Funeral Home, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, 98237.
Memorial donations in Richard's name may be sent to the Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund (215 N. 15th St., Mount Vernon, 98273) and/or Hospice of the Northwest (227 Freeway Dr. Unit A, Mount Vernon, 98273).
A Funeral Mass for Richard will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 N. 15th St., Mount Vernon, 98273, followed by burial at Hawthorne Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019