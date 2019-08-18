|
February 5, 1934 -
August 15, 2019
Richard (Dick) Grant Hastings passed away in Mount Vernon, WA surrounded by loved ones on August 15, 2019.
He was born in Seattle, WA on February 5, 1934 and raised by Robert (Bob) and Hazel Hastings on the family farm in West Mount Vernon.
Dick and his sister, Bev, felt fortunate to be raised in an environment where God and family were of utmost importance. His many cousins, including John, Roger, Harold and Adele, were like siblings.
Dick graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1952, and soon after was inducted into the Air Force. He served four years as an electronic specialist on B-36 airplanes.
In his final years in the Air Force, he met Audrey Miller who he married in January 1959 in Roswell, NM. In 1967, they moved back to his home and family in Skagit Valley where they lovingly raised three children, Rick, Bev and Rob.
He worked for over 30 years with National Cash Register Company as a field engineer.
Dick was active in the Skagit Valley Church of Christ where he served as an elder and deacon.
He later reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Karen Babington, whom he married in April 1986. This added to his family Karen's children, Rick, Darcy and Rob.
Dick joined First Baptist Church where he was active, particularly with the Children's Puppet Ministry.
Dick enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing and hunting, and hobbies such as building model airplanes and boats, riding motorcycles and scooters, and playing golf.
During the years when his mother lived at Where the Heart Is, he and family visited her daily to play pinochle.
He was fortunate later in life to reconnect with his birth family, and hence his family grew again. Dick became very active with WARM (Washington Adoption Reunion Movement) to make it easier for others to reconnect with birth families.
Dick is survived by his wife, Karen, and his former wife, Audrey; his children, Richard (Rick) Hastings (Charlotte), Beverly Dooley (Charles) and Robert Hastings (Tammy); his step-children, Richard Babington (Cindy), Darcy Owings-Martin (Lee), and Robert Babington (Deanna); sister, Beverly Seaman and half-sister, Vi Valdovinos; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his cousin, Adele Slind, and numerous relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to contribute to the college scholarship fund of First Baptist Church Cascade, Mount Vernon.
Funeral services for Richard will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 AM in the chapel of the Kern Funeral Home with graveside services following at Mount Vernon Cemetery.
You may offer condolences and share memories of Richard with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 18, 2019