January 4, 1932 -
May 26, 2020
Richard Hawley (Ceasar) Smith, a kind and humble farmer, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by 4 generations. He was accepted into Jesus' arms on May 26, 2020.
Richard was born on January 4, 1932 in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in the Cedardale area on the Burkland Road and then moved to College Way when he was in the fourth grade, where he made many lifelong friends.
Following completion of a successful college experience at his beloved WSU, Richard joined the military and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years in Korea.
During his time at WSU, Richard met and married Pat where they quickly began to add to their family. In rapid succession they had a family of five.
Richard progressed from Field Man for a food processing company to owning his own farm. He rented land in Snohomish and Skagit Counties and spent long hours away from home but tried hard to be at the dinner table with his family at 6:00 p.m. Sundays were his day of rest, church, and family. He established what would later become a very successful farm partnership with his brother, Robert Burkland, S & B Farms. They acquired land in Skagit County based on their honesty, integrity, and habit of paying their rent in person and on time. Because of this, sometimes a piece of pie or cold lutefisk would appear on a plate during his enjoyable visits.
After getting into the potato business, Richard felt himself to be most fortunate to join with the Keith and Darrin Morrison families in forming Skagit Valley Best Potatoes.
During his lifetime of hard work, he always wanted to instill in others the knowledge of farming. While he appreciated and enjoyed the camaraderie of his group of 'boys,' he encouraged them and rejoiced when they left for greater job opportunities and better wages. These relationships endured throughout his life.
The family farm was eventually purchased by Richard's son, Brad, who continues on with his wife, Jennifer, to run a successful farm operation.
Along with Richard's farming, he was also president of Arden Tree Farms, a privately held family timber corporation. This position came with biannual meetings in Spokane. He always looked forward to staying at the lovely Davenport Hotel, having a traditional Gibson (with extra onions!) at the bar with his grandchildren in remembrance of Pat's father, and then dinner at the Italian Kitchen.
Richard was involved with many various organizations, but one that was near and dear to his heart was Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland. He loved their yearly auction and donated enthusiastically to it.
Richard enjoyed traveling and went on many trips abroad, some that included his dear friends Harriet and Norman Lindberg, and John and Joyce Greer. He also had fun taking the farm crew on some exciting overseas adventures. He loved traveling so much, he wanted his children and grandchildren to experience different cultures as well. He and Pat organized trips to Europe and the Panama Canal with the entire family invited.
Richard attended Bethany Covenant Church for many decades. This is where he gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized. He gained more friends here and enjoyed watching his wife, children, and grandchildren participate in the church choirs. Unbeknownst to Richard, he acquired many friends of his children who, upon hearing of his passing, felt that they had lost a father figure.
Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia; children: Shelley (Duane Postma), Susan (Kent Anderson), Brad (Jenn Smith), Dianne Williamson & Stephen Smith; grandchildren: Postma: Scott (Rachel), Ryan (Tiffany) & Chad (Becky); Anderson: Michael, Jeffrey (Jessie) & Gabrielle; Smith: David (Eve), Emily & Kristie Jennings; Williamson: Sara (Carl Hausauer) & Jessica; great-grandchildren: Postma: Jordyn, Christian, Silas, Ashley, Elizabeth, Elliot, Ava, Dillion & Eli; Anderson: Irene & Josephine; Smith: Sadie, Georgia & Evan; and Williamson-Hausauer: Eden & Jude; siblings: Peggy Smith, Robert (Pam) Burkland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Josephine (Henry Burkland) and father, Harry Smith; sister Janice Barnes; and his much beloved son-in-law Kent Anderson.
First and foremost, Pat gives her eternal thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ, who through His support, allowed her the honor of being able to care for her wonderful husband to the very end. Also, the family would like to thank Hospice of the Northwest for their help, caregivers Brenda Sparks, Brenda Arnold, granddaughter Emily Smith, and niece Carol Stewart. Thanks to all the many friends and family that brought food, flowers, love and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Children of the Valley or Operation Smile.
There will be a Private Family Burial with Military Honors.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.