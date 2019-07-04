

June 15, 1930 -

June 28th, 2019



He was born in Danbury Iowa, the son of George J. Mohrhauser Sr. and Magdalene Ohlsen Mohrhauser.



He was the youngest of 12 children. He spoke often of loving memories of growing up on the farm in Danbury, attending Saint Patrick's Academy, his friends and family there.



Richard had several loves in his life: His beloved wife Penny (Rosella) - nothing more can be said other than she was the love of his life; His love of the Navy - he was a Korean War Veteran serving on the USS Maddox; His love of Caterpillar Heavy Equipment - he worked with, for and around Caterpillar Equipment for over 40 years of his life; His love of travel - which both the Navy, and working for Caterpillar/NC Machinery gave him the opportunity to do. He could frequently be heard saying "let's see where that road goes - I've never been there before", and off he would go exploring another back road to somewhere; His love of music - everything from Polka, Big Band, Opera, Smooth Jazz to Country; His love of family - all family. Siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren - they all meant the world to him. Love of Friendship; he had friends all over the world - he reminded us all quoting "The world is not filled with strangers, but rather only friends we have yet to meet." And of Course, his love of God. He was a Fourth Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus and very supportive of his church parish no matter where he lived or traveled.



He had a heart of gold, and a firm believer that babies are God's way of saying this world should go on. It was not uncommon for him to see families with small children/babies in restaurants and anonymously pay for their meals.



He is preceded in death by his wife Rosella (Penny), son Timothy, Daughter Jody, Granddaughter Courtney Anne Whyte, Grandson Joshua Ruth, his parents, all of his siblings, many sister and brother-in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He is survived by : Roxanne Ruth (Daughter) & John Lehmkuhle Jr., Mary Wright (Daughter) and Tom Wright, Anne Whyte (Daughter) & Les Molnar, 8 Grand Children, 10 Great-Grand Children, George Zediker (brother-in-law), Alice Armstrong (Sister-in-law), numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and friends.



He was loved by many. He will be missed by all.



Arrangements made with Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia CA.



Funeral Services will be held at Saint Charles Catholic Church, Burlington, WA on July 8, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by Burial services at Burlington Cemetery.



Celebration of Life reception will be held at Saint Charles Catholic Church hall immediately after the Burial Services.

Condolences can be made through www.salseranddillard.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 4, 2019