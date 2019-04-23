April 28, 1938

February 11, 2019



An "Advocate for the Heroes of our Community", Richard Spieth passed away suddenly at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley in the early hours of February 11, 2019.



He leaves his wife of 55 years Kathy, his two sons James and Larry and his daughter Maria.



He was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Edward and Hazel Spieth in a family with four sisters and a brother.



He was focused on community and helping others, an officer for many years with the Disabled American Veterans, Skagit Valley Chapter 59, always helping Veterans and their families.



After graduating from High School, Mr. Spieth enlisted in the US Army, and served in Korea. He reenlisted two additional times and completed ten years of honorable service to his country. After military service he became a contractor for the US Army in Thailand then an instructor of all things HVAC and Solar energy. Later he taught for the University of Maryland, University of Hawaii and Central Texas College.



Eventually Richard and his family moved to Washington State and soon became a supervisor of climate control and maintenance at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.



He retired from the University of Washington in 2001 and embarked on his next job as an avid retiree. He had a real passion to fix and tinker with things and breathe the mountain air. He also loved to dote on his dogs.



A day of remembrance for Richard is scheduled for April 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273