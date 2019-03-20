

March 31, 1949 -

March 15, 2019



Richard Louis Mikota, 73, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA. He was born March 31, 1945 at St. Josephs Hospital in Bellingham, WA.



As a child, Richard attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and was a 1963 graduate of Burlington Edison High School.



He then joined the Navy and served as a hospital corpsman above the USS Repose. After discharge, Richard went on to study at Saint Martins College; later transferring to Western Washington University, where he graduated.



In 1973, Rich married Cecelia (Raymond) Mikota. They had two sons, Eric and Douglas, who were the highlight of his life. He was a kind and loving father. He taught his sons many skills, always doing so with unimaginable patience. Rick's presence and love will be missed by his family and all who knew him.



Richard loved his family very much and loved to help people. On his way to Vietnam to serve as a hospital corpsman he wrote his late parents saying that he was happy to be on his way to do what meant a lot to him, which was to help others.



Rick also belonged to a few organizations such as Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Knights of Columbus.



He was preceded in death by parents Doris and Louis Mikota, and brother Thomas.



He is survived by his sons Eric (granddaughter Erica, great-granddaughter Brinlee) and Doug (grandson Raymond), former wife Cecelia, two brothers Michael (Debbie) and Roger (Wendy), two sisters Carolyn Peterson and Margaret Grants, 3 nieces and 4 nephews, as well as several great nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:15pm Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, WA.



A graveside service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:15pm at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary