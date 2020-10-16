Thanks to the merciful farsightedness of Washington State's Death with Dignity Act, Dick was able to decide for himself when his deteriorating lungs could no longer sustain any reasonable quality of life. What follows is his Auto-Obituary.



Richard Parker Grill was born in Chicago, IL, on December 7, 1930, and moved many times with his family during depression times as his Father, a casket spraypainter, looked for work. He graduated high school in Merriam, KS, in 1949 and immediately enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served in Korea as a combat military policeman with the 1st Marine Division during some of the heaviest fighting.



After returning from Service he attended College in California on the G.I. Bill, earning a degree in Marine Biology. After teaching for two years, and then sailing a small boat to Mexico, solo, he took a job with the Lawrence RadiationLaboratory in Berkeley, CA.



He eventually headed the department responsible for safety at the Lab, which included dealing with eight Nobel Laureates on the safety aspects of particle accelerators, nuclear chemistry, health physics and occupational safety, and designing the equipment and enclosures for rapidly changing research projects. He worked extensively with the Livermore Laboratory and the Nevada Test Site on atomic weapon design and safety issues as well.



During this time he married an Englishwoman and they produced four wonderful children before he changed jobs to join the staff of the Atomic Energy Committee in Washington, DC, where he led the group that established environmental and safety licensing criteria for Nuclear power plants, testifying before the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board and many public hearings.



The strain on family led to moving to Europe where he and family spent a few years exploring the Inland Waterways and the Mediterranean on a sailboat while consulting with an American environmental engineering firm on nuclear plant siting issues.



When the marriage ended he continued to consult in Europe for a time, but then returned to the U.S. to join the staff of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the Office of Research. He also served on missions for the International Atomic Energy Agency as a Visiting Expert for the Governments of Egypt, Mexico, and South Korea. He then did the wisest thing of his life by marrying his one true love, Annette Tamm.

He continued at the NRC until changing to the Department of Energy, in D.C., where he remained, until retiring to Anacortes, as the Senior Technical Advisor for the Office of River Protection for the Hanford Site.



He then set up a wood shop and pursued his hobby of woodworking.



He is survived by his wonderfully dynamic marvel of a wife, Annette Tamm, of Anacortes, and his marvelous children: his Son, Mallory, of Welkenraedt, Belgium, his Son, Christopher Grill, of Putnam Station, NY, and his Daughter, Micaela Grill, of Seattle, WA. His Daughter, Susan, of Winter Haven FL, is deceased.



He is also survived by his Stepson, Steve Borzilleri, of North Las Vegas, NV, and his two Grandchildren, Parker Grill, of Seattle, and Lily Weber, of Kohlscheid, Germany.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to End of Life Washington

