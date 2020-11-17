1/1
RICHARD RUIZ
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Richard Ruiz, a longtime resident of Skagit County died in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born February 13, 1952 in Eloy, Arizona to Tony and Lala Ruiz. Richard grew up in La Conner and graduated from La Conner High School in 1972.
Richard was an avid Sasquatcher, he loved woodworking, fishing, the Seahawks, and spending time with family.

Richard was a kind and caring person who grew up in a very loving family. Richard literally married the girl next door, Patty Ferguson (deceased), and they had one son, Tony Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his mother Lala.

Survived by his father Tony Ruiz, Brother Roy Ruiz, Sisters Angela Martinez, Mary Fuentes, Esperanza Ruiz, Anita Smith, and Gloria Roy, son Tony Ruiz, granddaughters Skylar Ruiz, Ona O'Flaherty, great grandsons Nolan, Griffin, and Hudson O'Flaherty, and numerous nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.

We will miss him very much but know he's in Heaven telling Lala and Patty all about their granddaughters and great grandsons. Rest easy Richard, we will miss you every day but know that someday we will see each other again.
A celebration for Richards life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved