Mr. Richard Ruiz, a longtime resident of Skagit County died in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born February 13, 1952 in Eloy, Arizona to Tony and Lala Ruiz. Richard grew up in La Conner and graduated from La Conner High School in 1972.

Richard was an avid Sasquatcher, he loved woodworking, fishing, the Seahawks, and spending time with family.



Richard was a kind and caring person who grew up in a very loving family. Richard literally married the girl next door, Patty Ferguson (deceased), and they had one son, Tony Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his mother Lala.



Survived by his father Tony Ruiz, Brother Roy Ruiz, Sisters Angela Martinez, Mary Fuentes, Esperanza Ruiz, Anita Smith, and Gloria Roy, son Tony Ruiz, granddaughters Skylar Ruiz, Ona O'Flaherty, great grandsons Nolan, Griffin, and Hudson O'Flaherty, and numerous nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.



We will miss him very much but know he's in Heaven telling Lala and Patty all about their granddaughters and great grandsons. Rest easy Richard, we will miss you every day but know that someday we will see each other again.

A celebration for Richards life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store