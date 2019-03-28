Resources More Obituaries for RICHARD STEWART Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RICHARD STEWART

My husband of 35 years, Richard Stewart, died suddenly at Skagit Valley Hospital on February 26th. He will long be remembered for the 77 years he was on earth.



He was a high school basketball star at Sealth High School in West Seattle, and his coach was Jay Inslee's father, Frank. After graduating from the University of Washington he attended medical school at Wake Forest University and did his residency in ophthalmology at Walter Reed Medical Center. Rich rose to Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army and spent a lot of his service in Germany, a favorite place. He practiced in the Skagit Valley for 14 years.



After retiring from his practice, he began his adventures. He took many trips in his boat to Bella Bella, and he fished commercially in Craig, Alaska. His nephew Daniel, with Rich's help, landed a 50-pound salmon at Tofino, Canada on one of these trips. He was also a mountain climber in the Cascades, and was a first-ascenter in the Olympic mountain range. He took river trips in Montana, and numerous trips to Alaska, and abroad. One of his favorite places was La Push on the Pacific Ocean coast.



He also loved his home and his dogs, and enjoyed growing dahlias and cutting wood for the wood-burning stove in our home. He was as adventurous at home as elsewhere, kayaking Fir Island during the 1990 flood.



Rich was a grand storyteller; we all heard many stories of his "other" home in Olympia where he spent a lot of time with family. It was his aunt and uncle's farm, and it was here he learned many of his values and skills. For hobbies, he built bird boxes, stools, and beds for the kids. He loved wood in all its forms, from cutting, to planing, to constructing, and produced many beautiful pieces.



Family was his focus. Sister Ann's family as well as my own were loved and taught skills as well as the values of saving money and being the best person possible.



Rich was involved in a local men's support group for 36 years, and was also part of a meditation circle. Concern for his community was important, and much of his accumulated funds were donated to the Skagit Community Foundation, and the Skagit Land Trust. Future planning is in place to donate our whole land and buildings to the Skagit Land Trust for a bird sanctuary.



Please join me and his extended family for his memorial service on May 26th at the Salt Barn on Fir Island from 1-5pm.