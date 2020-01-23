|
|
August 4, 1924 -
January 20, 2020
Richard Storch Burley passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Dick was 95, born in Seattle, WA on August 4, 1924 to Leon and Marie (Phillips) Burley. His parents shared their love of music and he became a professional musician who owned and operated music stores, traveled with the Henry Busse Band, played in various musical groups, taught at Havre Central HS and Gilford HS in Montana, taught private lessons and did instrument repair.
Dick grew up on South Whidbey Island and graduated from Langley HS in 1942. He also attended Seattle Pacific University, UW and Seattle University in Seattle. Dick lived in Monterey, CA, Montana, Coos Bay, OR and ended up in Bow, WA where he married Ruth Ann Schreuder on August 18, 1990.
Dick was preceded in death by his brother Robert Burley and sister Marian Bartleson and is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Burley whom he married in 1990, five children, Celeste Burley, Richard Burley, Alan Burley, Dexter Burley, and Ron Burley; threestep children, Lee (Karen) Schreuder, Christian (Woo Chun) Schreuder and Laura (Carlton) Steele; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; brother Wayne Burley and sisters, Joyce Funk and Janice Wildes; sister-in-law Pat Werleand numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick was a kind, thoughtful, sincere and compassionate man. He had a deep love for music, appreciated his family, had a good sense of humor and enjoyed learning. He loved the Lord and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He will be missed.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2950 McLeod Rd., Bellingham, WA, 98225 or Skagit Adult Day Program, 116 N. Skagit St., Burlington, WA 98233.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Bellingham.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 26, 2020