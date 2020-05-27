December 1, 1962 -

May 4, 2020



The sudden passing of our beloved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend has left all of us, and those who knew Rick, with broken hearts.



Rick was raised in Burlington, WA, and was the middle of seven siblings. He attended West View Elementary School, Burlington-Edison High School and graduated from DeVry University with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.



Rick leaves behind six children, who were his whole world and cherished with all his heart.



During his high school career at Burlington-Edison, he had a passion for weightlifting, football and (state championship) wrestling, still holding several weightlifting records at BEHS.



Rick spent his working career as a fisherman in Alaska, and at Boeing as an aircraft technician.



He had a passion for working on projects - cars, trailers, dirt bikes, furniture - and anything that required problem solving and a little elbow grease.



Rick's wonderful sense of humor and willingness to help with advice or a lending hand will never be forgotten. Words can never be enough to convey how much we will miss him. He will forever be in our hearts and memories.



Rick was preceded in death by his father, Sirilo Soria Sr.



He is survived by his children Maria Carroll (Samuel Carroll - grandsons Reid and Ian Carroll), Shawnee Ruxton (Christopher Ruxton), Savannah Soria, Bryden Soria (Tommy Watson), Braun Soria (Nichelle Morones), Lucia Soria, and their mother April Soria, with whom he shared many joyful years raising them. He's also survived by his mother Janie Soria and six siblings, Mary Jane Salinas (Lin Miltenberger), Mary Lou Flores, Sirilo Soria Jr, Rosendo Soria, Juan Soria (Shannon McGrath), and Dan Soria (Amber Soria). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who knew and loved him.



Due to COVID-19, we are not able to host a celebration of life at this time. We hope to hold one in the near future so we may all be able to remember and share memories of Rick.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store