January 13, 1988 -

April 25, 2019



Riley Charles Conard, age 31, passed away due to an auto accident on April 25, 2019. He was born January 13, 1988 to Gordon and Kathy (Krieger) Conard in Sedro-Woolley.



Riley loved nothing more than to spend time with his family, whether it be riding quads at Caskey with his wife and kids, driving around Baker Lake with his dog, Timber or just BBQing in his sister's backyard. If Riley wasn't adventuring with his family, chances are he was outside washing one of his prized trucks and spraying too much tire shine.



He always had time for his family and his friends, no matter how late he was running, he made time for everyone. Everyone could count on his phone calls just to talk, especially his mom. There wasn't a time he wasn't seen cruising around Sedro-Woolley without his boys and dog beside him. He loved his kids with every fiber of his being.



Riley was an incredibly hardworking man who took pride in supporting his family and providing a good life for them. He worked for McClure and Sons and was proud of every job he completed and the relationships he built with his coworkers. He also delivered furniture on the weekends to support his expensive taste in quad parts.



He had many amazing characteristics but the most notable were that he was kind, genuine, goofy and proud.



Riley had many plans for his future. His wife and he were in the process of buying a home; he planned to start racing his quad in the fall and had a summer full of camping, hiking and exploring planned.



Riley will be most remembered for his smile, his shiny trucks, his Oliver Hammer hoodies and his friendliness. He was truly a man to be admired and looked up to. He will forever be missed and his legacy will forever live on through his two little boys.



Riley is survived by his wife, Suzanne Conard; sons, Jace, 7 and Grady, 5; his dog, Timber; cat, Alaska; mother, Kathy Krieger (Keith Smith); sister, Amy Conard (Paul Hoppe); parents in law, Bill and Kathleen Corrow; sisters in law, Jennifer (Teegan) Harp and Danielle (Joe) Wyman; nieces, Jailynn, Madi and Georgia; nephews, Declan, Caden and Milo; Grandma Julie; Eddie Mitchell; numerous aunts, uncle, cousins and all his friends who were like family.



He was preceded in death by Grandpa Bill, Grandpa Bob, Gammie and his father, Gordon.



A Celebration of Life Service for Riley will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00PM at Cascade Middle School, 905 McGarigle Road, Sedro-Woolley.



Please wear Oliver-Hammer, Fox Racing or Carhartts in honor of Riley.



www.lemleychapel.com



