October 11, 1932 -
August 29, 2019
Robert A. Burnett, Jr., 86, a resident of Mount Vernon, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Bob was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on October 11, 1932 the son of Bertha and Robert A. Burnett, Sr. Bob was raised and attained his education in E. St. Louis.
In 1952 Bob was united in marriage to Rita Dedert in Missouri and they made their home in St. Louis. Prior to enlisting into the Army in 1953 Bob worked in the local car foundry and shoe factory. After his discharge in 1955 he returned to E. St. Louis where he worked at a meat packing plant until moving his family to Skagit County in 1961.
Bob worked briefly at Skagit Steel (Bendix) in Sedro-Woolley, then as a truck driver for Marson Lumber of Edison for 10 years and then as a driver for Goodyear Nelson for 20 years until his retirement in 1997.
Rita preceded Bob in death in 1995 and in 1999 he married Lorraine Schafer and they made their home in Mount Vernon.
Bob is survived by his wife Lorraine; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Tia Burnett; daughter and son-in-law, Ruth Ann and Randy Lavine; four grandsons, Tim Burnett (Molly), Brian Burnett, Ryan Lavine (Paula) and Rich Lavine (Ruth) and 12 greatgrandchildren; his sister, Bernice Hensler and husband Roy; step-children, Margaret Jones and Charles Rohwer and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife Rita he was also preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Timothy Burnett.
Graveside Inurnment services with Military Honors will be held at the Saxon Cemetery on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Bob and sign the online guest register at www.lemley chapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 3, 2019