February 22, 1939 -

June 8, 2020



Robert Alton Boyd died on June 8, 2020 after a long illness.



He was born on February 22, 1939 in Omaha, Nebraska. He spent his early years in Iowa then moved to Boise with his twin brother Bill and their mother, Majorie, a high school Spanish teacher.



The brothers started a paper route in their early teens and began running to get through all of their deliveries before school. They never stopped running. They ran cross country and track for Boise High School and later for Oregon State University. Their OSU cross country team won a NCAA national title and both were named to the Oregon State University Sports Hall of Fame.



Boyd graduated with a degree in Forest Engineering. He married a fellow OSU student, Jill, and they began their 57-year adventure together in Georgia where Bob was first stationed for the U.S. Army.



After his short military stint Bob spent his early career with Boise Cascade and frequently relocated across the country taking on various assignments. He earned an MBA from UCLA and in the early 1970's moved his young family to Sedro-Woolley, Washington. He purchased a small sawmill and set out to modernize it. By the late 1970's it was the first computerized sawmill on the West Coast. He later purchased another sawmill east of the Cascades in Tonasket, WA.



He spent the later part of his career in Spokane working as a forestry consultant and careful land steward for a number of private and public clients.



He was very active in his community. The Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club was his favorite organization. He also served in leadership as a long time active member of St. James Episcopal Church.



He shared his love of running, and the beauty of his adopted hometown, by creating the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace in 1978.



The 5.17 mile course was designed by Bob to follow one of his favorite routes along the Skagit River. The race happens on the Fourth of July during Sedro-Woolley's Loggerodeo celebration right before the yearly Fourth of July parade. The final section of the race is also part of the parade route. Boyd wanted runners to feel the excitement of a crowd cheering them on.



Bob didn't run in the race. Each year participants would see him fire the starter's pistol. Then they would spot his identical twin Bill running, and when they reached the finish line they would see Boyd fully dressed. Neither twin went out of their way to mention that they were two different people.



His kids were a big focus for Bob. He sat through years of dance and piano recitals, band performances and all sporting events.. He took a big interest in his kids' college activities and later was always a helpful sounding board as they moved through their careers.



He was thrilled to ride along with Chris in his police patrol car and later frequently attended community speeches and ceremonies where Chris presided.



What Bob really loved most was being outside. He started camping and backpacking as a young teen and continued backpacking with his twin brother and their friends every summer for more than 60 years. He skied, rode horses with his kids up into the Cascades, snowshoed and rode his snowmobile well into his seventies.



He was a lover of chocolate, a reader of spy thrillers, a fan of fast cars and a drinker of good bourbon. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson's and later, Lewy Body Dementia, Bob refused to give in or give up. He fought through with grace, humor and a complete lack of bitterness.



Boyd is survived by Jill, his wife of 57 years, his twin brother Bill and sister-in-law Joan, his daughter Jan, his son Chris and daughter-in-law Marci, grandsons Carson and Mason, his sister-in-law Joanne, brother-in-law Doug, nephew Chris, nieces Catherine (Kacey), Dana (Bart), Corey (John), grand-nieces Hannah, Claire, Grace, Kate, Annie and Emma and a number of longtime close friends.



Special thanks to John and Molly Straw and Clark and Sally Todd for their friendship and support of the entire family during Bob's illness.



A celebration of his life will take place later this year. Remembrances in his name can be sent to the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club, the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center.

